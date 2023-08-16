Elvis Week 2023: Fans honor Lisa Marie, now joined with father, at annual candlelight vigil

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The annual candlelight vigil for Elvis Presley is going on at Graceland.

Thousands of fans of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll are making the walk on the grounds up to his final resting place. The candlelight vigil is a free event and the ceremonial centerpiece of Elvis Week.

Sadly, this year, Elvis is joined by his daughter Lisa Marie, after she passed away in January.

The candlelight vigil begins at 8:30 p.m. and is expected to last into the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Graceland is live streaming the vigil online. Watch live here.

