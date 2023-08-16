Exploring after-school programs

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Back to school for students means waking up early once again, taking tests, sports practice, and everyone’s favorite lunch combination of pizza, corn, and chocolate milk.

For parents, though, it can mean added stress regarding after-school care for their children. For this K8 Investigation, we looked into after-school programs at some of the larger schools in Region 8. We will focus on five schools: Brookland, Nettleton, Greene County Tech, Batesville, and Jonesboro.

We focused on five categories to compare these programs offered in Northeast Arkansas. Those are Age, Time, Cost, Activities, and Availability.

The most glaring issue is the last.

AVAILABILITY

For starters, many schools in the area do not offer after-school programs at all. And even though these five schools DO...there is little to no availability for them. Only Nettleton and Batesville had spots still open between the five schools, and they were filling fast.

Parents across several school districts – none wished to go on camera – said they need after-school care but must find alternatives due to the lack of open spots. The schools said they recognize these issues but say there is little they can do to fix the problem.

Still, the schools say they are doing what they can to accommodate as many students as possible. For example, Nettleton just expanded its program, but it is still nearly at capacity across all three campuses.

Nettleton Superintendent Dr. Karen Curtner said the growth is a step in the right direction.

“We’re very excited because we’ve expanded to offer Camp Raider at three different campuses. We hope to expand that so we can accommodate the needs of our parents and students,” Dr. Curtner said.

In an email, a Brookland representative said, “Our main issue with having openings and/or expanding our program is being able to hire and retain high quality childcare workers to accommodate our fast-growing school district!”

EJonesboro Kindergarten Center Principal and Director of Cane Academy Erin Odom said at Jonesboro; they have a different issue.

“The reason that we can’t serve more students is that we don’t have the space. So we just serve about 60 kids at each site,” Odom said.

AGE GROUPS

Regarding age groups, these five schools all had similar guidelines.

SCHOOL AGE GROUPS BROOKLAND AGE 4 - SIXTH GRADE NETTLETON PRE-K - SIXTH GRADE BATESVILLE PRE-K - FIFTH GRADE JONESBORO KINDERGARTEN - SIXTH GRADE GREENE COUNTY TECH SECOND GRADE - FIFTH GRADE*

Brookland specified that children must be at least four years old to participate, while Nettleton and Batesville start their programs in Pre-K. For Jonesboro, students can enroll as early as Kindergarten. Greene County Tech does have a program for primary students. However, we only received information for the Intermediate program. For that program, students must be in second grade to qualify.

The programs for Brookland, Nettleton, and Jonesboro go through sixth grade. For Batesville and Greene County Tech, the programs end after fifth grade.

COST

Nettleton is the most expensive of the group at $60 per week per child. Brookland is the second-most expensive at $50 per student per week. Jonesboro is in the middle at $45 per student per week, while Greene County Tech and Batesville offer their programs for $30 per child per week.

NETTLETON $60 / CHILD / WEEK BROOKLAND $50 / CHILD / WEEK JONESBORO $45 / CHILD / WEEK BATESVILLE $30 / CHILD / WEEK GREENE COUNTY TECH $30 / CHILD / WEEK

There are discounts available for siblings, but those do vary by school.

TIME

The five programs differ only slightly in terms of start and end times. Nettleton, Jonesboro, and Batesville only specify that the programs start upon “dismissal,” while Brookland begins at 3 p.m. and GCT starts at 3:30 p.m.

All programs end at 5:30 p.m. except for at Brookland. Their “Cat Club” ends at 5:45 p.m.

ACTIVITIES

Activities are pretty uniform across the board. All five schools offer a snack, help with homework, and playtime, whether on the playground or in a gymnasium. Odom said they do occasionally offer special guest activities as well.

“Periodically throughout the year we may have a martial arts place come in, we might do yoga, or do Zumba,” Odom said.

As for Nettleton, Renee Robinson is the Camp Raider director. She said it’s all about giving children a break from the stress of the school day.

“We want to be a compliment, not a duplicate of the school day. We offer a wide variety of creative activities for the children to do so the children are never sitting, they’re always active,” Robinson said.

SUMMARY

Overall, there are options for families when it comes to after-school care. The issue is that these options fall drastically short regarding availability versus demand.

If you or someone you know has been personally impacted by this shortage, you can contact Chase Gage via email at chase.gage@kait8.com. He would love to hear your side of the story.

