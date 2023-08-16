Energy Alert
Jonesboro grants $328,000 to three organizations

By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Three organizations receive a grant from the city of Jonesboro.

On Monday, the city announced on Facebook that it awarded $328,000 to Crowley’s Ridge Development Council, The Sure Foundation, and Helping Underserved Belong through a federal program called Community Development Block Grant.

The grants were awarded in April.

Crowley’s Ridge Development Council received $200,000, The Sure Foundation received $85,000, and Helping Underserved Belong or the Hub received $43,000.

“This was a tremendous grant because we were able to help a lot of people,” said Jacob Bright, chief operating officer of CRDC.

The organization was able to help 127 families in communities of the city of Jonesboro, of which 125 were facing eviction.

“We would not have had funding to help this many families without the grant from the city of Jonesboro, it was very beneficial, and we had a lot of customers who were very much grateful for the service,” he said.

Terri James, director of The Hope House, which was opened by The Sure Foundation, said her organization helped expand the resources it could give to the homeless.

“They were able to get a job, they were able to get clothes, they were able to get the basic needs that they needed to survive in life,” she said.

The HUB used the money to help open a new living center for women, it will be called “The Promise House”.

The Hope House only opened in February, James said she felt grateful to the city for supporting its cause.

“That makes us feel really good to know that we’re making a difference in the community,” she said.

The grants will be a one-time grant.

