Juvenile back in custody after cutting ankle monitor, leaving home

IMBODEN, Ark. (KAIT) - A Lawrence County juvenile is in custody after cutting an ankle monitor and running away from her home.

Heather Meeks, the mother of 16-year-old Stormy Meeks, received a phone call on Sunday evening notifying her of what had happened.

“I get a call at 9:39 that night, and I’m thinking, ‘Who’s calling me at this time at night?’ Well, it was the juvenile officer saying that Stormy had cut her ankle monitor off,” Meeks explained.

Stormy had been arrested a few months back for what Heather called “hanging around with the wrong people.”

After receiving the call, Heather and her family began the search for Stormy with no luck.

“Everything was going through my mind whether she was dead,” Meeks said. “I couldn’t reach her on her phone. Contacted everyone I knew to contact.”

Those thoughts continued through her mind until Wednesday morning when Stormy called her from Pocahontas.

“She called me about 5:30 this morning and said, ‘Mom, can you come get me?’ and I said, ‘Yes, baby girl. Where are you?’” Meeks asked.

After speaking to her daughter, Meeks made a call and said it was the hardest thing she’d ever done.

“I get up on my way up there, and I’m required to contact Randolph County Law Enforcement and let them know I’ve had contact with her,” Meeks said.

Despite the circumstances, she’s glad to know her daughter is safe.

“I’ll be able to sleep tonight without worry. It breaks my heart that I had to do that, but at least I know she’s safe and she’s not out on the street,” Meeks added.

A court date has been set for Meeks sometime in the next two weeks.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.