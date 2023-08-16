Piggott School District debuts technical center, safer entryway

PIGGOTT, Ark. (KAIT) - The Piggott Mohawks start back to school Wednesday morning. Some students, though, actually started back on Monday in a brand new setting.

The Piggott School District has partnered with Black River Technical College to open a brand-new vocational center for students at Piggott and in surrounding districts.

Previously, students had to travel to Paragould for these classes, but now, they are offered just a short walk away from the main campus.

Superintendent Freddie Bowen said it’s an excellent opportunity for his students.

“We have a lot of great opportunities for our students to get this vocational training to set them ahead of others when they get ready to graduate. We’re really excited about that,” Bowen said.

The new center is located at the old armory in Piggott. The school will offer classes in welding and electrical work.

Right now, 13 Piggott students are enrolled, but Bowen expects that number to grow in the coming years.

Additionally, for those attending Piggott Elementary School, things may look different upon returning. The school district remodeled the entryway of the elementary school to increase safety for students and staff.

Bowen said the changes were overdue.

With the new entryway, visitors must be buzzed into the school. Once inside, someone in the office will have to let them through a second set of secure doors before entering the area where students are.

