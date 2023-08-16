Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Possible deputy sheriff impersonator spotted in Greene County

The Greene County Sheriff's Department is on the lookout for a possible law enforcement...
The Greene County Sheriff's Department is on the lookout for a possible law enforcement impersonator.(Greene County Sheriffs Office)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is on the lookout for a possible law enforcement impersonator.

According to a recent Facebook post by GCSD, this comes after a motorist reported being pulled over on Tuesday on Highway 412 West, by what he thought was an officer in a black Dodge Charger.

The motorist reported that the alleged officer was identified as being a Greene County Deputy Sheriff and requested the motorist’s documents.

When the motorist asked to see the officer’s identification or to speak with a supervisor, he refused.

The “officer” then returned to his car where we waited a few moments before quickly taking off at a high rate of speed.

The description of the individual is listed below:

  • White male
  • Late 20′s / Early 30′s
  • Approximately 6′0″ tall
  • Brown hair
  • Khaki pants, black belt, black t-shirt tucked in
  • Black sunglasses

The description of the vehicle is listed below:

  • -Newer model Dodge Charger (stock photo shown above for reference only and not the actual suspect vehicle)
  • Black in color
  • Blue lights on the windshield near the dash

GCSD said the office does not own nor has ever used black Dodge Chargers for patrol or enforcement purposes.

The sheriff’s office encourages you to slow your speed, turn on your flashers, and call 911 if you are ever in doubt of being stopped by legitimate law enforcement. They said the dispatchers are likely to know if you are legitimately being stopped by law enforcement, and can advise you on what to do.

You can read more on GCSD’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Collins, one of Arkansas football’s all-time leading rushers, has died at age 28, his...
Former Razorback running back Alex Collins dead at 28
A small alligator was found in a Paragould lake, and now officials are trying to catch it.
Search underway for alligator spotted in Paragould lake
A man died Saturday night when he was struck by an SUV.
Pedestrian struck, killed on I-55
Arkansas State Police arrested 32-year-old Marcus Wells on suspicion of driving while...
ASP identifies driver involved in rollover crash
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich

Latest News

Three organizations got a grant from the city of Jonesboro. On Monday, the city announced on...
Jonesboro grants $328,000 to three organizations
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
‘Ludicrous’: Tuohy family responds to Michael Oher lawsuit
The City of Jonesboro has released its July mosquito control report.
City of Jonesboro releases mosquito control report
Two girls have been reported missing from the town of Piggott.
Two Piggott teens reported missing