Possible deputy sheriff impersonator spotted in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is on the lookout for a possible law enforcement impersonator.

According to a recent Facebook post by GCSD, this comes after a motorist reported being pulled over on Tuesday on Highway 412 West, by what he thought was an officer in a black Dodge Charger.

The motorist reported that the alleged officer was identified as being a Greene County Deputy Sheriff and requested the motorist’s documents.

When the motorist asked to see the officer’s identification or to speak with a supervisor, he refused.

The “officer” then returned to his car where we waited a few moments before quickly taking off at a high rate of speed.

The description of the individual is listed below:

White male

Late 20′s / Early 30′s

Approximately 6′0″ tall

Brown hair

Khaki pants, black belt, black t-shirt tucked in

Black sunglasses

The description of the vehicle is listed below:

-Newer model Dodge Charger (stock photo shown above for reference only and not the actual suspect vehicle)

Black in color

Blue lights on the windshield near the dash

GCSD said the office does not own nor has ever used black Dodge Chargers for patrol or enforcement purposes.

The sheriff’s office encourages you to slow your speed, turn on your flashers, and call 911 if you are ever in doubt of being stopped by legitimate law enforcement. They said the dispatchers are likely to know if you are legitimately being stopped by law enforcement, and can advise you on what to do.

