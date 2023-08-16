Energy Alert
Safety to be high priority for Redskins as school year begins

By Hayden Savage
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Many schools will return to school this week across Northeast Arkansas.

In Pocahontas, school started at all four campuses on Aug. 16.

Pocahontas Public Schools has been working over the summer to prepare staff, buildings, and more for the first day.

The district will also begin the school year with a new superintendent, Dr. Lance Arbuckle, hired in February.

“This is an exciting time to be in education in the state of Arkansas. Lots of changes and a lot of good things are happening for kids. Here in Pocahontas, I believe we have become energized around what we can do for kids,” said Dr. Arbuckle.

The superintendent said safety would be a high priority this year.

“We’ve got four campuses, and within those four campuses, we have three SROs that we work with the city. We work really closely not only with our police department but also with our fire department to make sure we are prepared for whatever comes in our direction,” he said.

PPS said it was looking forward to welcoming the Redskins back to campus.

