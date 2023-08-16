Student found with gun at elementary school

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Officials with the North Little Rock School District said a gun was found at their elementary school on Monday.

According to our content partner, KARK-TV, and a release from Superintendant Gregory J. Pilewski, a student at the Amboy Elementary School brought an unloaded gun to the campus.

Superintendent Pilewski said they did not initiate a lockdown since district officials didn’t see any immediate danger to the students or staff.

Pilewski praised the teachers and administrators at Amboy for their quick reactions while following strict protocols to ensure that everyone was safe.

Despite all the safety protocols currently in place, Pilewski said they are considering implementing even more, including the possibility of screening students at the elementary school level.

