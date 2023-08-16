Energy Alert
Tip leads to man’s arrest for child porn

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A cyber tip last month led to the arrest of a Jonesboro man this week on suspicion of child pornography.

Craighead County District Court Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause on Wednesday, Aug. 16, to charge 27-year-old Jonathan Daniel Carmichael with possession or use of child sexual abuse material.

The judge set his bond at $35,000 cash/surety and ordered him to have no internet access on any devices.

The charges stem from a July 10 cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to the Jonesboro Police Department.

The tip alleged a number of images depicting child exploitation had been uploaded to a Dropbox account registered to a “Joey Smith.”

According to the affidavit, Dropbox told JPD investigators that Carmichael owned the account and provided the data and “all the images that had been uploaded to Mr. Carmichael’s account, including the IP address that uploaded the images.”

Detective Adam Hampton stated in the court documents that there were approximately 60-70 images of child exploitation.

“The images and videos showed young boys from the age of 4-5 years old being raped by adult males…along with young teenage boys having sex with each other,” the affidavit said.

On Tuesday, Aug. 15, officers with JPD’s Internet Crimes Against Children executed a search warrant at Carmichael’s home on Rees Road and arrested him on a bench warrant.

His next court date is scheduled for Sept. 28.

