Two organizations team up for “Paws for the Heart” event

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV/KAIT) - With International Dog Day next week, the Humane Society of Pulaski County and Arkansas Heart Hospital team up to host an adoption event.

According to our content partner, KATV-TV, the “Paws for the Heart” event will focus on heart health and the health benefits of dog ownership. The adoption event will be held at the humane society on Aug. 26 at Colonel Glenn Road from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Experts from the Arkansas Heart Hospital will explain the importance of dogs with healthy hearts. Potential adopters will receive a free heart screening for their dog and will be entered for a chance to win a free giveaway full of prizes.

The event will feature highlights such as an Adoption Extravaganza, a Keep the Beat Screening prize and the Health Benefits of Dog Ownership.

The Humane Society said this is the perfect opportunity for those looking to adopt a pet.

