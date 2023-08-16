Two Piggott teens reported missing

PIGGOTT, Ark. (KAIT) - Two girls have been reported missing from the town of Piggott.

According to Piggott Police Department, 17-year-old Elizabeth Luter and 14-year-old Erica Luter went missing approximately one week ago.

They were last seen at 1010 South 16th Avenue in Piggot, at around 6 p.m. on Aug. 7.

The report said they left the residence together, but their destination is unknown.

Anyone with information regarding the location of the girls is encouraged to contact Piggot police.

You can find out more by visiting Piggott Police Department’s Facebook page.

