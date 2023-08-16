West Memphis rape suspect on run after not showing up for court

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Law enforcement officials in Crittenden County are searching for a rape suspect who is on the run.

Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department says Tyler Watkins, 29, was scheduled for trial this week, but never showed up to court.

Watkins had an ankle monitor that officers found at his home, cut off.

West Memphis Police and CCSD are working to find Watkins, who is considered armed and dangerous.

Watkins is facing charges of:

Rape

Computer Exploitation of child 1 degree

Produce sexual performance under 17

Computer Child pornography

Distributing/possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving child

First offense, emply. Auth. Child under 17 sex performance

Sexually grooming a child

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.