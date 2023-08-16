West Memphis rape suspect on run after not showing up for court
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Law enforcement officials in Crittenden County are searching for a rape suspect who is on the run.
Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department says Tyler Watkins, 29, was scheduled for trial this week, but never showed up to court.
Watkins had an ankle monitor that officers found at his home, cut off.
West Memphis Police and CCSD are working to find Watkins, who is considered armed and dangerous.
Watkins is facing charges of:
- Rape
- Computer Exploitation of child 1 degree
- Produce sexual performance under 17
- Computer Child pornography
- Distributing/possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving child
- First offense, emply. Auth. Child under 17 sex performance
- Sexually grooming a child
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.