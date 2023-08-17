Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Aug. 17: What you need to know

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We have enjoyed some below-average temperatures and low dewpoints the last few days.

The bad news is dewpoints will climb later this afternoon.

The good news is a cold front this evening will lower dewpoints again to end the week.

Temperatures today will climb into the mid-80s with mostly sunny skies.

Clouds could thicken up just a bit as the front gets closer.

The end of the week and the weekend look fantastic.

As we head into next week, a dome of high pressure will move back over us, increasing temperatures, and the humidity will climb once again.

Summer is not over yet.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

Helping students have the supplies they need on the first day back to class and find out how it was all made possible for the Newport School District.

Police deem a shooting in Southeast Missouri accidental the city’s police chief gives advice on handling firearms.

Blytheville police confirm a woman has died following an attack earlier this summer.

Plus, the education expense of sending your children back to school, a K8 News Investigation highlights the cost and struggle many face in Region 8.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two girls have been reported missing from the town of Piggott.
Two Piggott teens reported missing
Blytheville police arrested 45-year-old Marshalla Woods on suspicion of drug trafficking after...
Police: 7 pounds of meth delivered to woman’s home
The police desk sergeant told K8 News the fire is at the corner of Johnson Avenue and Darrick...
Fire marshal called to investigate ‘suspicious’ structure fire
Woman dies after being attacked by multiple dogs
The Greene County Sheriff's Department is on the lookout for a possible law enforcement...
Sheriff’s office searching for impersonator

Latest News

The Greene County Sheriff's Department is on the lookout for a possible law enforcement...
Sheriff’s office searching for impersonator
Crews are responding to a crash at the intersection of East Johnson Avenue and Red Wolf...
Emergency crews respond to crash on Red Wolf
A judge found probable cause on Wednesday, Aug. 16 to charge Buddy Wayne Williams, 46, with...
Man accused of threatening person with gun on A-State campus
According to a news release, Arkansas State University System President Dr. Charles Welch...
Interim chancellor selected for Henderson State University