Aug. 17: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT)

Weather Headlines

We have enjoyed some below-average temperatures and low dewpoints the last few days.

The bad news is dewpoints will climb later this afternoon.

The good news is a cold front this evening will lower dewpoints again to end the week.

Temperatures today will climb into the mid-80s with mostly sunny skies.

Clouds could thicken up just a bit as the front gets closer.

The end of the week and the weekend look fantastic.

As we head into next week, a dome of high pressure will move back over us, increasing temperatures, and the humidity will climb once again.

Summer is not over yet.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Helping students have the supplies they need on the first day back to class and find out how it was all made possible for the Newport School District.

Police deem a shooting in Southeast Missouri accidental the city’s police chief gives advice on handling firearms.

Blytheville police confirm a woman has died following an attack earlier this summer.

Plus, the education expense of sending your children back to school, a K8 News Investigation highlights the cost and struggle many face in Region 8.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

