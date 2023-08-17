Blood donations urged amid shortage

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The United States could see another blood shortage soon if donations don’t increase.

The American Red Cross said it’s seeing more units of blood being taken to hospitals than donated.

Hospitals need all blood types, but especially O-negative donors.

American Red Cross Regional Communications Manager John Brimley said the organization urges those capable of donating to make an appointment.

“It’s as simple as going to RedCrossBlood.org, typing in your ZIP code, and finding the nearest donor center near you to be able to give blood,” Brimley said.

Brimley explained the summer months are usually slow in donations, causing the near-shortage numbers.

“What we’ve seen to this point is that we’re looming to a shortage ourselves,” Brimley explained. “Unless we can get people to keep appointments and to make appointments, we may be heading toward a shortage.”

