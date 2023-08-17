Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Blood donations urged amid shortage

The American Red Cross said it’s seeing more units of blood being taken to hospitals than being...
The American Red Cross said it’s seeing more units of blood being taken to hospitals than being donated.(KAIT/Hayden Savage)
By Hayden Savage
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The United States could see another blood shortage soon if donations don’t increase.

The American Red Cross said it’s seeing more units of blood being taken to hospitals than donated.

Hospitals need all blood types, but especially O-negative donors.

American Red Cross Regional Communications Manager John Brimley said the organization urges those capable of donating to make an appointment.

“It’s as simple as going to RedCrossBlood.org, typing in your ZIP code, and finding the nearest donor center near you to be able to give blood,” Brimley said.

Brimley explained the summer months are usually slow in donations, causing the near-shortage numbers.

“What we’ve seen to this point is that we’re looming to a shortage ourselves,” Brimley explained. “Unless we can get people to keep appointments and to make appointments, we may be heading toward a shortage.”

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A commercial building fire is under investigation.
2 young men sought in suspicious fire investigation
Blytheville police arrested 45-year-old Marshalla Woods on suspicion of drug trafficking after...
Police: 7 pounds of meth delivered to woman’s home
Crews are responding to a crash at the intersection of East Johnson Avenue and Red Wolf...
Emergency crews respond to crash on Red Wolf
Police say a mother and her two children struck near a Jonesboro school are “okay.”
Pedestrians struck near Jonesboro school ‘okay,’ police say
Two girls have been reported missing from the town of Piggott.
Two Piggott teens reported missing

Latest News

A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
There's still time to register for the 2023 Heart & Sole Marathon coming up on Saturday, Sept....
Midday Interview: Heart & Sole
The Humane Society of Pulaski County and Arkansas Heart Hospital team up to host an adoption...
Hospital, humane society team up to ‘Paws for the Heart’
Today in Poplar Bluff, 100 residents received the gift of sound--and that includes 11-year-old...
11-year-old from Poplar Bluff receives free hearing aids during mission event