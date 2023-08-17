Emergency crews respond to crash on Red Wolf

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews are responding to a crash at the intersection of East Johnson Avenue and Red Wolf Boulevard.

According to the desk sergeant with the Jonesboro Police Department, crews were called to the scene around 8:53 p.m.

The desk sergeant said two vehicles were involved in the crash and airbags were deployed

Emergency Medical Services were called to the scene. Details on the extent of injuries are limited at this time.

Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling through this area.

K8 News will continue to provide updates on this story.

