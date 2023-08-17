Energy Alert
Emergency crews respond to crash on Red Wolf

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews are responding to a crash at the intersection of East Johnson Avenue and Red Wolf Boulevard.

According to the desk sergeant with the Jonesboro Police Department, crews were called to the scene around 8:53 p.m.

The desk sergeant said two vehicles were involved in the crash and airbags were deployed

Emergency Medical Services were called to the scene. Details on the extent of injuries are limited at this time.

Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling through this area.

K8 News will continue to provide updates on this story.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

