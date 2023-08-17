Energy Alert
Gas leak forces nursing home evacuation

A Pocahontas nursing home has been evacuated following a reported gas leak.(MGN)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Pocahontas nursing home has been evacuated following a reported gas leak.

Fire Chief Scott Baltz told K8 News that all residents of Pocahontas Healthcare and Rehab were evacuated Thursday morning.

As of 11:15 a.m., he said the fire department was “actively searching for the cause of the leak.”

K8 News has a crew on the way and will update this story as more details emerge.

