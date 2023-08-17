Energy Alert
Humane society still recovering from storm damage

By Hayden Savage
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:04 PM CDT
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - An area humane society is still recovering from storms that moved through Aug. 9.

Strong thunderstorms in Independence County caused severe damage to the county’s humane society, dropping trees on the facility’s roof, kennels, and rooms.

“Our roof was severely damaged, and currently, we have it covered with a tarp. We’re hoping that somebody will be in soon to assess the damage so that we can move forward with getting a new roof,” said Director Fay Brinkley.

Due to the damage caused by the storm, the humane society will not accept animal intakes until repairs are completed.

“Sadly, we have had to close to intakes. We are not able to take any animals in at this time. In certain emergency cases, we can provide dog houses, and fosters, and things like that,” Brinkley added.

The humane society said it was thankful to those who have donated time and money to help it get back on its feet.

If you are interested in helping ICHS, visit the organization’s website.

