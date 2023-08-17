Energy Alert
Interim chancellor selected for Henderson State University

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ARKADELPHIA, Ark. (KAIT) - A new interim chancellor has been appointed at Henderson State University.

According to a news release, Arkansas State University System President Dr. Charles Welch announced Wednesday that Dr. Bob Fisher was selected to fill the position effective Sept. 15.

He will succeed Dr. Chuck Ambrose who announced on July 31 that he was resigning after serving two years in the role.

Fisher is a Henderson alumnus and the former president of Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.

He will not be a candidate in the search for a chancellor as he agreed to only serve in an interim capacity.

The ASU System plans to conduct its search in the fall with the goal to hire a new chancellor by Jan. 1.

