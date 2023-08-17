Energy Alert
Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital sees rise in child gunshot injuries in 2023

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital is seeing a record rise in child gunshot injuries for the year 2023.

Since the start of this year, they have reported 115 child gunshot injuries.

This time last year the hospital saw a brief decline in child injuries: a year-to-date drop in child injuries from 107 in the year 2021 to 94 in the year 2022.

Now, however, not only has there been an increase, but the hospital is experiencing some of the highest numbers that they’ve seen for this time of year.

This uptick comes in the wake of many high-profile child shooting deaths, including that of 3-year-old Zoriana Walker, standing as a tragic reminder of the gun violence that is impacting the City of Memphis.

