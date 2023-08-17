Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Man accused of threatening person with gun on A-State campus

A judge found probable cause on Wednesday, Aug. 16 to charge Buddy Wayne Williams, 46, with...
A judge found probable cause on Wednesday, Aug. 16 to charge Buddy Wayne Williams, 46, with possession of a handgun on school property and third-degree assault.(Craighead County Sheriff's Office)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Brookland man was arrested after he was accused of threatening someone with a gun on the Arkansas State University campus.

A judge found probable cause on Wednesday, Aug. 16 to charge Buddy Wayne Williams, 46, with possession of a handgun on school property and third-degree assault.

According to the affidavit, police were called to the area between the Red Wolf Center and the Humanities on the A-State campus around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

The victim told police he was involved in a verbal altercation with Williams on the sidewalk. He also said during the altercation, Williams “brandished a firearm.”

The victim described the firearm to police as a smaller black handgun and said he was unsure if was unholstered.

Officers later located Williams working outside the library.

The affidavit said Williams admitted to being involved in a verbal argument with the victim but denied threatening him with a gun.

Officers asked Williams if they would see him with a firearm if they were to review camera footage, and he replied saying they “shouldn’t.”

Williams was then asked if he had a firearm in his possession. He told officers “he always had one and it was in his center console.”

Williams then escorted police to his vehicle and allowed them to retrieve the firearm.

The affidavit noted that the gun was found in a nylon holster.

Online jail records show Williams was released from the Craighead County Detention Center on Monday. He is scheduled to make his next appearance in court on Sept 28.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blytheville police arrested 45-year-old Marshalla Woods on suspicion of drug trafficking after...
Police: 7 pounds of meth delivered to woman’s home
Two girls have been reported missing from the town of Piggott.
Two Piggott teens reported missing
The Greene County Sheriff's Department is on the lookout for a possible law enforcement...
Sheriff’s office searching for impersonator
Alex Collins, one of Arkansas football’s all-time leading rushers, has died at age 28, his...
Former Razorback running back Alex Collins dead at 28
Police arrested a Paragould man Sunday after they said he threatened someone with a gun when...
Man accused of pulling gun over cell phone dispute

Latest News

The Greene County Sheriff's Department is on the lookout for a possible law enforcement...
Sheriff’s office searching for impersonator
Crews are responding to a crash at the intersection of East Johnson Avenue and Red Wolf...
Emergency crews respond to crash on Red Wolf
According to a news release, Arkansas State University System President Dr. Charles Welch...
Interim chancellor selected for Henderson State University
2023 FFN Preseason Tour: Cave City