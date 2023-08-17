Man accused of threatening person with gun on A-State campus

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Brookland man was arrested after he was accused of threatening someone with a gun on the Arkansas State University campus.

A judge found probable cause on Wednesday, Aug. 16 to charge Buddy Wayne Williams, 46, with possession of a handgun on school property and third-degree assault.

According to the affidavit, police were called to the area between the Red Wolf Center and the Humanities on the A-State campus around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

The victim told police he was involved in a verbal altercation with Williams on the sidewalk. He also said during the altercation, Williams “brandished a firearm.”

The victim described the firearm to police as a smaller black handgun and said he was unsure if was unholstered.

Officers later located Williams working outside the library.

The affidavit said Williams admitted to being involved in a verbal argument with the victim but denied threatening him with a gun.

Officers asked Williams if they would see him with a firearm if they were to review camera footage, and he replied saying they “shouldn’t.”

Williams was then asked if he had a firearm in his possession. He told officers “he always had one and it was in his center console.”

Williams then escorted police to his vehicle and allowed them to retrieve the firearm.

The affidavit noted that the gun was found in a nylon holster.

Online jail records show Williams was released from the Craighead County Detention Center on Monday. He is scheduled to make his next appearance in court on Sept 28.

