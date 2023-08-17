Man arrested for child rape

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Maynard man Wednesday on suspicion of child rape.

William Patrick Swik, 21, is charged with raping a person less than 14 years old, a Class Y felony.

According to court documents, the alleged rape took place in November of 2021.

The affidavit stated on Feb. 22, 2022, Swik went to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office for an interview regarding the allegations of having sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old girl.

During the interview, Swik reportedly admitted to a Crimes Against Children Division investigator and Sgt. Terry Green “that he did have sexual intercourse on two different occasions with the 13-year-old female.”

On May 4 of this year, a judge found probable cause to charge Swik and issued a warrant for his arrest.

On Wednesday, Aug. 16, deputies arrested Swik and took him to the Randolph County Detention Center to await his next court appearance.

