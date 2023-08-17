Energy Alert
Memphis Grizzlies release schedule for 2023-2024 season

By Joel Griffin Moore and Myracle Evans
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies have released their official schedule for the 2023-2024 basketball season.

The schedule was released on August 17 around 2 p.m. and—needless to say—there’s a lot of anticipation and excitement ahead of the first game.

It was announced prior to the season that Dillon Brooks would no longer be donning the Grizzlies after signing with the Houston Rockets.

Though this was a blow to the strong lineup that all the fans knew and loved, new additions to the team will undoubtedly be a breath of fresh air.

Marcus Smart, a defensive player of the year, joins the Grizz after nine years at Boston.

There’s also Derrick Rose, who will be returning to Memphis, where he once played for the Tigers in 2008.

Desmond Bane signed the largest deal in franchise history with $207 million over the next five years.

The additions have the fans excited for the upcoming season, but there’s still the Ja Morant situation.

He’ll have to sit out the first 25 games of the season after being seen on Instagram Live flashing a gun earlier this summer.

Also, this season will mark the return of the special Martin Luther King Day game that has become a fan favorite.

