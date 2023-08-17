Mississippi County town plans to improve security

MANILA, Ark. (KAIT) - The Manila Police Department will soon have some vital equipment at their fingertips.

Chief Jackie Hill said that residents have been asking for SkyCops after seeing them in larger cities.

He said that there are not any problems right now, but the department wants to be prepared for whatever the future holds.

“It gives us the police department and the officers an extra set of eyes,” said Hill.

The department has been using small security cameras for the past year. They are located in parks and on the side of buildings across town.

The small cameras have proven to be effective,, but Hill said nothing can beat the technology that comes with the SkyCops.

“It really all just depends on what you want on the SkyCops you can get a license plate reader and if a car is stolen it will alert us,” said Hill.

With new additions such as the basketball courts, water park, and walking trail, the department wants to get those areas covered.

Hill said that one SkyCop would cover that entire side of town.

“It would help out there, especially with the people walking way before daylight in the morning and that would help out there in that area,” said Hill.

The city is looking to lease four SkyCops with plans to add more.

“We still have to meet with them and come back and just sit down and agree on what we want and what the price is and all that stuff,” said Hill.

