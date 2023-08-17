Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Mississippi County town plans to improve security

By Jace Passmore
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANILA, Ark. (KAIT) - The Manila Police Department will soon have some vital equipment at their fingertips.

Chief Jackie Hill said that residents have been asking for SkyCops after seeing them in larger cities.

He said that there are not any problems right now, but the department wants to be prepared for whatever the future holds.

“It gives us the police department and the officers an extra set of eyes,” said Hill.

The department has been using small security cameras for the past year. They are located in parks and on the side of buildings across town.

The small cameras have proven to be effective,, but Hill said nothing can beat the technology that comes with the SkyCops.

“It really all just depends on what you want on the SkyCops you can get a license plate reader and if a car is stolen it will alert us,” said Hill.

With new additions such as the basketball courts, water park, and walking trail, the department wants to get those areas covered.

Hill said that one SkyCop would cover that entire side of town.

“It would help out there, especially with the people walking way before daylight in the morning and that would help out there in that area,” said Hill.

The city is looking to lease four SkyCops with plans to add more.

“We still have to meet with them and come back and just sit down and agree on what we want and what the price is and all that stuff,” said Hill.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blytheville police arrested 45-year-old Marshalla Woods on suspicion of drug trafficking after...
Police: 7 pounds of meth delivered to woman’s home
Two girls have been reported missing from the town of Piggott.
Two Piggott teens reported missing
The Greene County Sheriff's Department is on the lookout for a possible law enforcement...
Sheriff’s office searching for impersonator
Alex Collins, one of Arkansas football’s all-time leading rushers, has died at age 28, his...
Former Razorback running back Alex Collins dead at 28
Police arrested a Paragould man Sunday after they said he threatened someone with a gun when...
Man accused of pulling gun over cell phone dispute

Latest News

Strong thunderstorms in Independence County caused severe damage to the county’s humane...
Humane society still recovering from storm damage
The Humane Society of Pulaski County and Arkansas Heart Hospital team up to host an adoption...
Hospital, humane society team up to ‘Paws for the Heart’
Exterior of a Pocahontas, Arkansas school
Safety a high priority for Redskins as school year begins
Three organizations got a grant from the city of Jonesboro. On Monday, the city announced on...
Jonesboro grants $328,000 to three organizations