Pedestrians struck near Jonesboro school

Emergency crews are responding to a pedestrian crash near a Jonesboro school.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews are responding to a pedestrian crash near a Jonesboro school.

The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17.

A Jonesboro Police Department desk sergeant said the crash happened at the intersection of Hillcrest Drive and Wilkins Avenue near Douglas MacArthur Junior High School.

As many as three people were reported struck.

Region 8 News has a crew on the way and will update this story as more details become available.

