School district provides free school supplies for students

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - According to the National Retail Federation, families expect to spend $900 this year on back-to-school items, but one district is easing that burden.

Families with children in the Newport School District will not have to pay a dime this year on school supplies due to state and local funding through three different places.

“We use Enhance Student Achievement funds, which are restricted,” said Chief Financial Officer Nancy Churchwell. “We get those based on the poverty level of the district.”

She said the district received roughly $900,000 from ESA this year and so far spent $20,000 on school supplies to last through the first semester.

Newport’s Superintendent Jon Bradley said this especially benefits the parents.

“School supplies for us are a great use of those funds for our community because they’re so, so needed,” he said. “Plus, with the way things are right now, everything is so [expensive] anyway.”

The district says students received the school supplies within the first week of school.

“We’re ready to get kids back,” Bradley said. “It actually gets pretty boring here without kids.”

Greyhound students headed back to school on Thursday, Aug. 17, so they should expect the school supplies to fill their backpacks soon.

“They just have to bring a backpack and come to school,” Churchwell said.

