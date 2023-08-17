Van crashes into house, 2 injured

NEELYVILLE, Mo. (KAIT) - A Corning couple suffered injuries Wednesday afternoon when their van crashed into a house.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash happened at 1:20 p.m. Aug. 16 on U.S. Highway 67 in Neelyville in Butler County.

Jill A. Foster, 64, was northbound when her 2008 Dodge Grand Caravan ran off the roadway and struck a house, MSHP stated.

Foster was flown to St. Bernards in Jonesboro with serious injuries.

Her passenger, 58-year-old James Foster, also suffered serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.