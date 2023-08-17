Energy Alert
Woman accused of leaving scene of crash with injuries

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge found probable cause this week to charge a Paragould woman after police said she drove away from a crash that left another person injured.

According to an affidavit, 40-year-old Kimberly Riddle made an illegal left turn at the intersection of Carroll Road and U.S. Highway 412 on Monday, Aug. 14.

While making the turn, police said Riddle failed to yield to oncoming traffic, and her vehicle was “struck in the passenger side door by another vehicle traveling at full speed with the right of way.”

According to the affidavit, Riddle drove away from the crash scene instead of checking on the other driver, who was injured and taken to the hospital.

Officers later located Riddle and questioned her.

“Riddle confirmed being struck and driving off, and that she did not call police because she thought the other driver had left the scene as well,” Detective Lieutenant Robert E. Sexton stated. “Riddle was found to have consumed alcohol prior to driving after she took a portable breath test that resulted in a 0.06 BAC.”

On Tuesday, Aug. 15, Greene County District Court Judge Daniel T. Stidham found probable cause to charge Riddle with leaving the scene of an accident involving death or personal injury, a Class D felony. He also charged her with misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, careless and prohibited driving, and inadequate insurance during an accident.

Riddle is being held in the Greene County Detention Center on a $5,000 cash-only bond.

