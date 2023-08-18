Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

2 found dead on university campus in Georgia, police say

A heavy police presence is seen at Columbus State University in Columbus, Georgia, on Friday.
A heavy police presence is seen at Columbus State University in Columbus, Georgia, on Friday.(Source: WTVM)
By Kelis McGhee and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM/Gray News) - A male and female have been found dead on Columbus State University campus.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said he believes it was an “apparent homicide, suicide.” He said it appears that the male shot and killed the female before shooting himself.

The female was found in a vehicle, and the male was found up against the tire of the vehicle, Bryan said.

Officers with Georgia Bureau of Investigation are on the scene, along with the Columbus Police Department and Columbus State University Police.

Copyright 2023 WTVM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a mother and her two children struck near a Jonesboro school are “okay.”
Pedestrians struck near Jonesboro school ‘okay,’ police say
A Randolph County nursing home evacuated after a report of a gas leak.
Gas leak forces nursing home evacuation
The Blytheville Police Department has arrested a man after a dog attack killed a woman.
Woman dies after being attacked by multiple dogs, 1 arrested
A commercial building fire is under investigation.
2 young men sought in suspicious fire investigation
According to an affidavit, 40-year-old Kimberly Riddle made an illegal left turn at the...
Woman accused of leaving scene of crash with injuries

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden, center, meets with South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol, left, and...
US, Japan and South Korea are bolstering mutual security commitments over objections of Beijing
This satellite image taken at 10:50am EDT on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, and provided by the...
Hurricane Hilary grows off Mexico and could reach California as a very rare tropical storm
Good Samaritans rescue man and woman inside car swallowed by sinkhole in Irondequoit on...
Sinkhole swallows car with 2 people
Smoke rises from a facility after a reported explosion at a gas plant in Hickman County,...
Explosion reported at gas plant in Tennessee; evacuation ordered near facility