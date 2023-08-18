Energy Alert
2023 FFN Preseason Tour: Cedar Ridge

The Timberwolves are preparing for the 2023 football season.
The Timberwolves are preparing for the 2023 football season.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NEWARK, Ark. (KAIT) - Cedar Ridge won 4 games in 2022.

This fall marks their 3rd season of 8-Man Football. Scott Morgan takes over as Timberwolves head coach.

“We don’t have the numbers that we want yet,” Morgan said. “But the ones that are here are the ones that we can count on. And they’ve been going ever since I got here in late May. We know the guys that we can count on. They’ve been hustling, they’ve been getting after it. And I like where we’re at, especially from the offensive side of the football right now. I’m just looking forward to getting the opportunity to see how we look in action.”

Cedar Ridge kicks off the season August 25th vs. reigning state champion Izard County.

