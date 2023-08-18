2023 FFN Preseason Tour: McCrory

MCCRORY, Ark. (KAIT) - McCrory looks to claw back from a rare losing season.

Cade Campbell was on the Jaguars squad that won a state championship in 2015. He was hired this offseason as the new head coach.

“It’s been awesome,” Campbell said. “It’s been kind of, you catch yourself looking, and it’s like man, it’s nice to be here. It’s fun. I love McCrory Jaguar football, and I couldn’t think of a better place to be. These guys have been working hard since I got here. They work hard every day. They get in the weight room and knock that out. We get out here and work hard. We don’t have to beg them to get after it. They’re excited to be here. They love football. They just want to succeed.”

McCrory kicks off the season September 1st vs. Mount Ida.

