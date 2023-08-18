Energy Alert
2023 FFN Preseason Tour: Midland

The Mustangs are preparing for the 2023 football season.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PLEASANT PLAINS, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re talking 8-man football on the FFN Preseason Tour.

Midland reached the playoffs last season. The Mustangs look to gallop further up the North Conference standings. T.J. Pugh likes the squad coming together in the stable.

“We’ve got some seniors, but we’re just young up front overall,” Pugh said. “Got a lot of sophomores, they had experience in junior high, they won the conference. We got some growing pains to do, but their effort is unbelievable. Just get better each day. And just trying to find a way to learn something. Whether it’s in the weight room, on the field, in the film room. Whatever we’re doing, just trying to get better every day.”

Midland kicks off the season September 1st at Cedar Ridge.

