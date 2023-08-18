Energy Alert
Arkansas deputies searching for convicted rapist who cut off his ankle monitor

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - The U.S. Marshal Fugitive task force is assisting in a statewide manhunt in Arkansas for 29-year-old Tyler Watkins, a man convicted of rape in Crittenden County.

Crittenden County officials say he skipped a 9 a.m. court appearance Wednesday at the Marion circuit courthouse.

“We know that sometime between 7 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. and he had cut off the ankle monitor and just went on the run,” said Todd Grooms, Chief Deputy of Crittenden County Sheriffs.

Crittenden County Deputy Prosecutor Michael Snell said Watkins was on trial for repeatedly raping an 11-year-old family member between 2021 to 2022.

Since Watkins was only present for part of the trial the jury was able to proceed without him and sentence Watkins to life in prison, plus an additional 176 years for the other felony charges including Child Pornography.

Action News 5 questioned Chief Deputy Grooms, asking, “Any idea where he possibly would be? Do you believe he has family in Memphis or West Memphis where he would probably run off to?”

“I don’t know. I don’t know where he would go—anywhere at this point,” said Grooms.

In the meantime, the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office says it’s working in collaboration with Marion and West Memphis Police and the U.S. Marshals to track down his whereabouts.

“We’re trying to find anybody that he’s associated with. A vehicle he may be associated with and try to see if we can locate him. In circumstances like this, they could be anywhere,” said Grooms.

Crittenden County Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $2000 reward for Information that leads to his arrest.

