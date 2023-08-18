Aug. 18: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Enjoy the lower humidity and below-average temperatures because it will start to come to an end by the weekend.

A dry cold front will drop dewpoints for your Friday.

I’m going with a forecast of sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-80s.

Throughout the weekend, humidity values will start to climb, and the heat will return.

A strong area of high pressure will move over our area, creating a heat dome.

It will keep us dry, but it will also warm us up.

Temperatures by Sunday will be in the mid-90s, and mid-to-upper 90s will stick around next week.

Expect heat index values between 100° and 110° next week.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

As many school districts wrap up their first week back to school, we look at the issues they face with traffic.

Police and a school district advise you to take precautions after a crash involving pedestrians away from an area school.

Jonesboro police responded to a report of someone pointing a gun at another driver and driving off.

You’ll soon see life-saving measures in public high schools and colleges and the latest medication distribution across Arkansas.

A fire under investigation, we have the description of the two people investigators would like to speak with.

Forced to evacuate from a nursing home, a fire chief explains how soon they could return.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.