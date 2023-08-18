BRTC receives grant for PPE, COVID-19 tests

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A technical college in the region is looking to distribute items to curve the spread of COVID-19 in rural communities.

The college recently received $294,000 in grant funds from the Blue and You Foundation for “health disparities elimination.”

The grant money was used to purchase COVID-19 testing kits, PPE, and more.

BRTC said it applied for the grant when Coronavirus cases were much higher than where they are now.

“We applied for this grant during the peak of COVID. We had some issues just like everyone else getting supplies on campus,” Director of Clinical Education Jessica Alphin said.

The college added it had noticed an uptick in COVID-19 cases recently, but the equipment can also be used to defend against more than just COVID-19.

“Despite however you feel about COVID, these supplies are going to be effective in the upcoming flu season, RSV season. Make sure that you are protected. Hand hygiene is the number one way to prevent the spread. Wear a mask when you’re ill and then, of course, test to make sure that you’re safe to be around everyone else,” Alphin said.

The kits are available to anyone in Northeast Arkansas.

For more information on how to receive a kit, email Jessica.alphin@blackrivertech.edu.

