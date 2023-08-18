Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

BRTC receives grant for PPE, COVID-19 tests

The college recently received $294,000 in grant funds from the Blue and You Foundation for...
The college recently received $294,000 in grant funds from the Blue and You Foundation for “health disparities elimination.”(KAIT/Hayden Savage)
By Hayden Savage
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A technical college in the region is looking to distribute items to curve the spread of COVID-19 in rural communities.

The college recently received $294,000 in grant funds from the Blue and You Foundation for “health disparities elimination.”

The grant money was used to purchase COVID-19 testing kits, PPE, and more.

BRTC said it applied for the grant when Coronavirus cases were much higher than where they are now.

“We applied for this grant during the peak of COVID. We had some issues just like everyone else getting supplies on campus,” Director of Clinical Education Jessica Alphin said.

The college added it had noticed an uptick in COVID-19 cases recently, but the equipment can also be used to defend against more than just COVID-19.

“Despite however you feel about COVID, these supplies are going to be effective in the upcoming flu season, RSV season. Make sure that you are protected. Hand hygiene is the number one way to prevent the spread. Wear a mask when you’re ill and then, of course, test to make sure that you’re safe to be around everyone else,” Alphin said.

The kits are available to anyone in Northeast Arkansas.

For more information on how to receive a kit, email Jessica.alphin@blackrivertech.edu.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a mother and her two children struck near a Jonesboro school are “okay.”
Pedestrians struck near Jonesboro school ‘okay,’ police say
The Blytheville Police Department has arrested a man after a dog attack killed a woman.
Woman dies after being attacked by multiple dogs, 1 arrested
According to the desk sergeant with the Jonesboro Police Department, officers received a call...
Multiple officers respond to traffic stop for suspect with gun
A Randolph County nursing home evacuated after a report of a gas leak.
Gas leak forces nursing home evacuation
A commercial building fire is under investigation.
2 young men sought in suspicious fire investigation

Latest News

The American Red Cross said it’s seeing more units of blood being taken to hospitals than being...
Blood donations urged amid shortage
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
There's still time to register for the 2023 Heart & Sole Marathon coming up on Saturday, Sept....
Midday Interview: Heart & Sole
The Humane Society of Pulaski County and Arkansas Heart Hospital team up to host an adoption...
Hospital, humane society team up to ‘Paws for the Heart’