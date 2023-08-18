Habitat for Humanity bids farewell to director

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Edited News Release) - Habitat for Humanity of Greater Jonesboro is wishing their executive director, Micheal Sullivan, a kind farewell.

Sullivan will be resigning his role as director to take on a new adventure with a position at The American Red Cross.

Micheal and his accomplishments will be celebrated at a farewell party on Aug. 17, 2023, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Story Coffee House located at 801 S Gee Street in Jonesboro.

“The Board and I are grateful for the growth and leadership Micheal has provided the past decade to Habitat for Humanity,” said David Hunter, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Jonesboro board president.

“We wish him the best in his future endeavors and we are excited to continue working with Angy Abaunza as the new Executive Director. Her passion for serving the community and leadership will allow us to continue to fulfill our mission.”

Micheal has been pivotal to the success of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Jonesboro since he began his role as executive director in 2014. Under Micheal’s leadership, Habitat has grown tremendously; impacting 89 individuals through building and repairing 29 homes, overseeing the completion of 16 new homes, and growing the ReStore from a yard sale to an 8,000-square-foot retail store.

“When I started a decade ago as a volunteer intern I had no idea the doors it would open and the impact I would be able to leave at Habitat for Humanity,” Micheal said.

“I am thankful for my team, volunteers, donors, and support for all that we have been able to accomplish. I look forward to seeing our work continue for years to come.”

All the staff at Habitat for Humanity of Greater Jonesboro said they are sad to see Micheal go, but are excited for him and believe he will continue to make a positive impact on Northeast Arkansas.

Habitat is also excited to promote Angy Abaunza, the current director of operations. Angy will take over Micheal’s role as executive director.

“I am honored for the opportunity to serve our current and future homeowners as the Habitat for Humanity’s Executive Director,” Angy said. “I look forward to collaborating with existing partners and forging new partnerships to enhance our impact in the community by providing accessibility to affordable housing and home repairs.”

Join them in celebrating the future of Habitat for Humanity. Friends and family of Micheal as well as supporters of Habitat are invited to attend the farewell.

Refreshments and beverages will be provided.

