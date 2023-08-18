Jonesboro school to continue offering AP African American Studies course

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro Public Schools announced it would continue to offer the Advanced Placement African American Studies pilot course.

Arkansas education officials said on Monday, Aug. 14 that the course would not count toward a student’s graduation credit. They said since the course is a pilot program, the class would not be a part of the state’s advanced placement course offerings.

JPS said it met with students enrolled in the course and found that a majority of them wanted to take an AP-level course despite none of them needing the credit to graduate.

Therefore, the district felt the best decision would be to continue offering the course.

The course will be offered as a “local weighted credit course” at Jonesboro High School. The district said it would pay for the exams through outside funding.

