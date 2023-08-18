Energy Alert
Memphis police launch new safety program for pedestrians in Downtown area

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department formally announced a program that is intended to prioritize the safety of pedestrians in the Downtown Memphis area.

According to MPD, this plan was crafted to ensure the safety of Memphians and to preserve the pedestrian-friendly culture that downtown is known for.

MPD released the following statement on the new plan:

This news comes in the wake of a shooting that occurred downtown that injured 8 people.

Officers responded to the shooting that occurred at S. B.B. King Boulevard and Peabody Place.

Mayoral hopeful Michelle McKissack gave a statement on the new safety plan being implemented:

Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner released the following statement:

