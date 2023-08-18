Moped rider killed in crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police say a Batesville man died Thursday when an SUV struck the rear of his moped.

The crash happened at 8:50 a.m. Aug. 17 on Highway 69 north of Highway 106 in rural Independence County.

According to the fatal crash report, 67-year-old Tim Lindsey was northbound when a 2003 Ford Expedition struck the rear of his moped.

“After impact, both vehicles continued north and came to final rest facing north near the center of the highway,” ASP reported.

The report did not identify the SUV driver nor say if they would face any charges.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.