Mother left worried after her child was placed on the wrong bus

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mississippi County mother was faced with a scary situation after she discovered that her child was not only put on the wrong bus but was also taken to another town.

Stephanie McClain said she dropped her 8-year-old daughter off on Tuesday morning at Rivercrest Elementary. She also said she informed a teacher and the bus driver that they lived in Dyess.

Later that afternoon, McClain said the bus arrived at her house, but her daughter never stepped out.

She then drove to the school to find her child, but she was not there either.

Around 6 p.m. that evening, McClain said her daughter was located on a bus in Joiner and she was told the bus driver was bringing her back.

Assistant Superintendent Shantele Raper told K8 News the girl’s paperwork at the start of school indicated where she was supposed to go. However, she said a verbal change was made that may not have been taken care of.

Raper said the teachers know the routes and are responsible for escorting students to the appropriate bus, but she explained the first day of school was difficult to make quick changes.

She said they have a transportation process in place for the large area they cover, and they will continue to make sure they follow procedure anytime there is a change in a parent’s request.

