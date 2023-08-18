Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Mother left worried after her child was placed on the wrong bus

Stephanie McClain said she dropped her 8-year-old daughter off on Tuesday morning at...
Stephanie McClain said she dropped her 8-year-old daughter off on Tuesday morning at Rivercrest Elementary. She also said she informed a teacher and the bus driver that they lived in Dyess.(Unsplash)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mississippi County mother was faced with a scary situation after she discovered that her child was not only put on the wrong bus but was also taken to another town.

Stephanie McClain said she dropped her 8-year-old daughter off on Tuesday morning at Rivercrest Elementary. She also said she informed a teacher and the bus driver that they lived in Dyess.

Later that afternoon, McClain said the bus arrived at her house, but her daughter never stepped out.

She then drove to the school to find her child, but she was not there either.

Around 6 p.m. that evening, McClain said her daughter was located on a bus in Joiner and she was told the bus driver was bringing her back.

Assistant Superintendent Shantele Raper told K8 News the girl’s paperwork at the start of school indicated where she was supposed to go. However, she said a verbal change was made that may not have been taken care of.

Raper said the teachers know the routes and are responsible for escorting students to the appropriate bus, but she explained the first day of school was difficult to make quick changes.

She said they have a transportation process in place for the large area they cover, and they will continue to make sure they follow procedure anytime there is a change in a parent’s request.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A commercial building fire is under investigation.
2 young men sought in suspicious fire investigation
The Blytheville Police Department has arrested a man after a dog attack killed a woman.
Woman dies after being attacked by multiple dogs, 1 arrested
Blytheville police arrested 45-year-old Marshalla Woods on suspicion of drug trafficking after...
Police: 7 pounds of meth delivered to woman’s home
Police say a mother and her two children struck near a Jonesboro school are “okay.”
Pedestrians struck near Jonesboro school ‘okay,’ police say
Crews are responding to a crash at the intersection of East Johnson Avenue and Red Wolf...
Emergency crews respond to crash on Red Wolf

Latest News

Arkansas deputies searching for convicted rapist who cut off his ankle monitor
Arkansas deputies searching for convicted rapist who cut off his ankle monitor
Arkansas deputies searching for convicted rapist who cut off his ankle monitor
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Red Wolves in 90: Women's Basketball to host Arkansas, Men's Basketball will have more P5 tests