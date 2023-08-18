Multiple officers respond to traffic stop for suspect with gun

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Several officers responded to a traffic stop in Jonesboro for a suspect with a gun.

According to the desk sergeant with the Jonesboro Police Department, officers received a call Thursday night about a person in a vehicle pointing a gun at another driver and then driving off.

Officers then began a search for the vehicle. They were later able to find one that matched the description of the suspect’s vehicle.

A traffic stop was conducted around 9:30 p.m. on Red Wolf Boulevard in front of the Kum & Go gas station.

Since the person in the vehicle possibly had a gun, the desk sergeant said multiple officers were called to the scene.

He said multiple people were detained and police are investigating.

Around 10:30 p.m., the scene was cleared.

K8 News will continue to gather details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.