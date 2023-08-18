Music for the Mind festival to kick off at Lake Wappapello on Aug 18

WAPPAPELLO, Mo. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - Music for the Mind, a two-day music and camping festival, will take place at The Camp at Lake Wappapello starting on August 18.

The first night of festivities will be on Friday, August 18 from 4:30 p.m. to midnight. Day two will be on Saturday, August 19 from 5 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., and will include Mindful Yoga with Brandy from Yoga10 at the stage at 10 a.m. and Pontoon Jam from noon to 3:30 p.m. at the sandbar. Donations are welcome for both events.

The music lineup features Maggie Rose for both nights, as well as the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Lady Couch, Paul McDonald, Adam Chaffins, One Way Traffic, Ivas John Band and Maggie Thorn.

There will be many other activities available when the gate opens including, swimming at the pool, mini golf, playground equipment and a sand volleyball court.

Fireside Pizza will be selling pizzas both nights, but visitors can also eat at The General Store, Crabb and Co., Speedy Cone, BIBS and Food Rite Grocery.

A shuttle will run at select stops in Dexter, Lake Wappapello and Poplar Bluff for those in need of a ride to and from the event, courtesy of North Delta Outfitters.

There are several places to stay for those wanting camp in an RV or tent, and there are hotels nearby as well.

Festival tickets are $30 for one day pass online and $35, cash only, at the gate the day of the event. Organizers ask attendees to bring a print out of your ticket in case internet service is not working.

Guests are advised to bring lawn chairs.

Proceeds benefit Music for the Mind to promote mental wellness in southeast Missouri and help those in need.

For more information about the event, visit https://www.musicforthemind.co/.

