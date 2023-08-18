Energy Alert
Redbirds’ shortstop, top prospect Masyn Winn called up by Cardinals

Redbirds shortstop Masyn Winn at AutoZone Park on April 7. 2023.
Redbirds shortstop Masyn Winn at AutoZone Park on April 7. 2023.(WMC)
By Matt Infield
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The St. Louis Cardinals have called up their top prospect, Redbirds’ shortstop Masyn Winn, to the Major Leagues for the first time. The 21-year-old is set to make his big league debut.

Winn, MLB Pipeline’s #32 overall prospect, is considered the shortstop of the future in St. Louis. He hit .288 with 18 home runs and 17 stolen bases in his first season of AAA ball in Memphis this year. The Texas native also leads all of minor league baseball with 99 runs scored and is tied for second in AAA with 128 hits.

Winn will maintain his rookie eligibility into next season, as he’ll be on the Major League roster for 45 days on the dot (the maximum allowed to maintain eligibility) assuming he stays in St. Louis for the rest of the season.

