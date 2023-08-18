Energy Alert
Scholarship helping single parents complete their education

The Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship has been changing lives for thousands across the state for the past 30 years.
By Jace Passmore
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An opportunity for single parents could help them through their college journey.

The Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship has been changing lives for thousands across the state for the past 30 years. It provides single parents with $1,600 per semester for full-time college students.

Shaila Creekmore with the Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund said the scholarship has a graduation rate of 88%.

She said it helps single parents become a role model for their children.

“It is creating generational change in their families, and seeing that happen in families is very exciting,” Creekmore said.

She said since they are a nonprofit, most of the money comes from fundraisers or business donations.

Applications for the 2024 spring semester can be found on the organization’s website.

