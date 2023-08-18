School district speaks out after students, parent hit

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The first week of school in districts across the area this week was busy not only inside the school but outside the school.

Dozens of cars, buses, and people go to and from school as drop-offs and pick-ups happen.

“We recognize that in those early days of school, not everybody has children in school and remembers or even realizes that it is the first week of school,” said Dr. Kim Wilbanks, Superintendent for Jonesboro Public Schools.

Thursday, two students and a parent were hit by a car while on their way to school.

“They were walking from their home, crossing the street and the person turned on the street,” said Wilbanks.

It’s an incident that is not uncommon.

According to the Transportation Research Board, around 25,000 children are injured while walking to and from school each year.

The incident in Jonesboro happened near Douglas MacArthur Jr. High School, a school that serves a lot of students that live near the school and walk home according to Wilbanks.

She said drivers should be alert in the school zone and all the areas near the school.

“Just as a driver, you have to be aware not only of what is happening at the school,” she said. “But what is happening in a couple blocks either way.”

Wilbanks said when this incident happened the entire JPS district administration and Jonesboro Police Department officers were nearby, creating a quick response.

She said they always have additional people around on the first week of school to direct traffic and get kids in the school safely.

“Try to station folks at all of our entrances and all of our crossing areas, just to have extra eyes and extra individuals protecting our students,” she said.

Wilbanks explained that as the school year progresses more students will transition into becoming bus riders, so drivers will see fewer students walking.

She said starting around 7:30 in the morning and then again around 2:50 in the afternoon is when traffic picks up due to school beginning or ending.

