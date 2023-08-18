Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Self-checkout isn’t coming to Trader Joe’s any time soon

The company’s president Jon Basalone squashed a rumor indicating his store may be installing...
The company’s president Jon Basalone squashed a rumor indicating his store may be installing the tech by saying it’s “as false as false can be.”(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Love it or hate it, self-checkout isn’t coming to Trader Joe’s any time soon.

The company’s president Jon Basalone squashed a rumor indicating his store may be installing the tech by saying it’s “as false as false can be.”

He added he believes in people, and he’s had difficulty using self-checkouts himself, and the data shows Basalone is in good company.

Two-thirds of shoppers say they’ve experienced a failure at a self-checkout.

Many stores install them because customers think they are faster, but research shows they actually aren’t.

In fact, stores that use them also experience more theft.

Basalone had a final indictment for self-checkout saying they are work and not fun.

He also addressed another Trader Joe’s rumor and said that cashiers are genuinely friendly people and aren’t encouraged to flirt with customers.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a mother and her two children struck near a Jonesboro school are “okay.”
Pedestrians struck near Jonesboro school ‘okay,’ police say
A Randolph County nursing home evacuated after a report of a gas leak.
Gas leak forces nursing home evacuation
The Blytheville Police Department has arrested a man after a dog attack killed a woman.
Woman dies after being attacked by multiple dogs, 1 arrested
A commercial building fire is under investigation.
2 young men sought in suspicious fire investigation
According to an affidavit, 40-year-old Kimberly Riddle made an illegal left turn at the...
Woman accused of leaving scene of crash with injuries

Latest News

The ex-wife of Jared Bridegan has been arrested in connection with his death.
Ex-wife arrested in man’s slaying, prosecutor says
A man died Thursday when his SUV rear-ended a trash truck.
Man killed after SUV collides with trash truck
FILE - President Joe Biden, center, meets with South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol, left, and...
US, Japan and South Korea boosting mutual security commitments over objections of Beijing
Music for the Mind, a two-day music and camping festival, will take place at The Camp at Lake...
Music for the Mind festival to kick off at Lake Wappapello on Aug 18