Crash slows traffic on Highway 61

According to Mississippi County Sheriff Dale Cook, the crash happened just before 8 p.m. Friday on Highway 61 near Luxora.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews in Mississippi County are responding to a crash with injury.

According to Mississippi County Sheriff Dale Cook, the crash happened just before 8 p.m. Friday on Highway 61 near Luxora.

Cook said two vehicles were involved in the crash.

He said only minor injuries are being reported at this time.

As of 8:24 p.m., the Arkansas Department of Transportation reported all lanes are impacted while crews work to clear the scene.

K8 News will continue to provide updates to this story.

