Dozens of students celebrated a new school year
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Friday was a day of fun for third graders at University Heights School of Medical Arts.
Dozens of students at UHSMA had a lot of fun Friday as they were sorted into houses.
This is a program that has gone on for about five years to help students learn more about being a leader and growing as a community.
“Our whole purpose has been to create this family culture this place where our students belong,” said third-grade teacher Brandy Thompson.
Third-grade students and new students were sorted into six houses that were represented by different colors. Each house also represents a different characteristic.
