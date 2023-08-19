Gardens at Harmony hosts Delta Symphony Orchestra

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Gardens at Harmony in Jonesboro will be hostings the 50th concert series from the Delta Symphony Orchestra.

The annual fundraising gala will take place on Aug. 19 at 6 p.m.

This year’s theme, Stars of the World Stage, will feature a live jazz ensemble, as well as a variety of musical guests including Genevieve Fulks, Master of Ceremonies, and Mitch Mahan.

There will also be both live and silent auctions with auctioneer Charles Harris.

Food will be catered by Bistro on the Ridge.

Individual tickets are $125, and 8-person tables are $900.

Tickets can be purchased at DSO’s website, or by calling 870-761-8254.

