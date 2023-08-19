Heavy law enforcement presence in Ozark Acres
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Law enforcement is encouraging anyone in the Ozark Acres area to stay inside and lock their doors.
According to Arkansas State Police, there is a heavy law enforcement presence around the Vegabond Lake area of Ozark Acres.
K8 has a reporter on the scene and we will update this with more information as soon as it comes available.
