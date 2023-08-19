Energy Alert
Low-cost vaccination clinic provided to residents

Northeast Arkansans for Animals (NAFA Rescue) and Jonesboro Animal Control brought a monthly pet vaccination clinic to pet owners on Saturday. The clinic was open for felines and canines, organizers estimated over 450 animals received shots on Saturday.(KAIT)
By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Northeast Arkansans for Animals (NAFA Rescue) and Jonesboro Animal Control brought a monthly pet vaccination clinic to pet owners on Saturday.

The clinic was open for felines and canines, and organizers estimated over 450 animals received shots on Saturday.

The clinic offered a variety of shots for the animals, for the low cost of $10.

NAFA Rescue director Wannda Turner said it was especially important to get animals vaccinated, as the area has seen an increase in rabies.

“From last month to this month, rabies has almost doubled. We had two cows and two cats, some skunks, and a bat test positive for rabies,” she said.

Turner said the community needed to take advantage of the clinics.

“You don’t pay for an office visit, just the shots,” she said.

Turner said another vaccination clinic will be offered next month.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

